Alexander warns Congress could be a ‘virus spreading machine’ without rapid internal testing

One of the Senate GOP’s leading voices on health policy on Tuesday warned that members of Congress could form a “virus spreading machine” when they return home.

Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander expressed hope that the congressional leaders’ views would evolve and the attending physician would accept rapid coronavirus testing capability for lawmakers to check them before they depart Washington, D.C.

“From a public health point of view, this is not mostly about protecting members of Congress. It is about protecting the people members might infect,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement issued after a Republican Conference lunch. “Bringing 100 or 535 members from across the country to Washington, D.C. — a coronavirus hotspot — and then sending them home each weekend creates a highly efficient virus spreading machine.”

Alexander made similar comments to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, confirming he had discussed the matter with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.