Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas politics anymore

ANALYSIS — While I recently ran through the top Senate races of 2020 and the parties’ prospects, I did not include Kansas on the list.

That omission — an intentional one — brought plenty of reaction, so I thought I’d explain why Kansas is not now on my list of general election contests to watch and what would need to happen before it is.

A little background

The last Democratic presidential nominee to carry Kansas was Lyndon Johnson (against Barry Goldwater) in 1964. The last Democrat to win a Senate race in Kansas was George McGill, who squeezed out a win in a 1930 special election and was narrowly elected to a full term two years later.

Since the end of World War II, the state has had only one very tight Senate race, in the Watergate election year of 1974, when Republican incumbent Bob Dole eked out a 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent victory over Democratic Rep. William Roy.

Six years ago, Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking reelection this year, was in a surprisingly tight race with businessman Greg Orman, an independent. National GOP strategists were worried about Roberts’ campaign and prospects, but they dragged him across the finish line with what turned out to be a comfortable 10.6-point victory margin.