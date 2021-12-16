At the Races: Debt the halls

This is the last At the Races of the year, so if you were planning to give someone a subscription for Christmas, you can add their email address here. Our roundup of campaign news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team will return on Jan. 6.

As the week began, Capitol Hill Democrats might have been feeling good that they got Republicans to blink on their demand that Democrats go it alone and use the budget reconciliation process to raise the debt limit. But both sides quickly seized on that small victory for Democrats as a way to seek bigger returns at the ballot box in November.

As CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt reports, Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer worked together to hatch a special parliamentary maneuver for the debt limit to get around the rule requiring 60 votes to end a filibuster and advance legislation, and that maneuver passed with the votes of 14 Republicans.

The deal allowed President Joe Biden and his party to avoid a potential economic collapse from a government default and move on to other issues, while also leading to some attacks on McConnell from his fellow Republicans for giving in. The maneuver was also tied to a bill preventing Medicare cuts, so votes against it by the majority of Republicans will be fodder for the midterms as well.

But in the end, once the filibuster was bypassed, the final debt limit increase was approved almost exclusively with Democratic votes, and that led the GOP to try to hang the extra $2.5 trillion in debt around Democrats’ necks on the campaign trail as one more sign of reckless spending fueling economic malaise.