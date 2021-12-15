Senate membership shows how the parties have changed

ANALYSIS — Like the start of the 107th Congress, which began Jan. 3, 2001, and ended Jan. 3, 2003, today’s Senate (the 117th Congress) is split between the two parties. In 2001, Republican George W. Bush entered the White House with his party in “control” of the chamber, thanks to Vice President Dick Cheney’s tie-breaking vote. Now, Joe Biden is president, and his party “controls” the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.

But while the party affiliations in 2001-2003 and 2021-2023 are similar, the two parties look dramatically different from a mere two decades ago. Sixteen senators of that 107th Congress — six Republicans and 10 Democrats — are still in office. Except for one obvious exception (Maine’s Susan Collins), the Republicans in that group are and have been very conservative, while the Democrats are and have been very liberal.

Besides Collins, the five other GOP senators still serving are Alabama’s Richard C. Shelby, Idaho’s Michael D. Crapo, Iowa’s Charles E. Grassley, Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell and Oklahoma’s James M. Inhofe. On the Democratic side, there’s California’s Dianne Feinstein, Delaware’s Thomas R. Carper, New York’s Charles E. Schumer, Illinois’ Richard J. Durbin, Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow, Oregon’s Ron Wyden, Rhode Island’s Jack Reed, Vermont’s Patrick J. Leahy, and both of Washington’s senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

Republicans often talk about how much more liberal the Democratic Party has become, and it certainly is true that in the 2001-2003 Senate, at least six Democratic senators could be classified as “conservative” or “moderate” — Arkansas’ Blanche Lincoln, Georgia’s Zell Miller, Nebraska’s Ben Nelson, Indiana’s Evan Bayh, Louisiana’s John B. Breaux and South Carolina’s Ernest F. Hollings.

Today, only West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III falls into the moderate-to-conservative Democratic category, though a few others, such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, can cause heartburn for progressive Democrats on individual issues.