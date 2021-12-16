Capitol Ink | Best of 2021

The year began with so much promise: a new president, a new start. But those hopes were quickly dashed when Jan. 6 proved that Donald Trump and his ego would not go quietly into that dark night.

But Washington carried on. With full control of the government for the first time in a decade, Democrats were quick to flex their legislative muscles while dealing with intraparty chaos that only seemed to get worse as 2021 went on.

And so, from the absurd to the sublime, here are the most memorable Capitol Ink cartoons from this past year.

Published the morning of Jan. 6, hours before the deadly riot, “President Gollum” shows the Tolkien-esque toll the “Big Lie” has taken on Donald Trump.

R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call

By Feb. 3, as debate swirls over the need for more COVID-19 relief, lawmakers struggle to find consensus, as “Bipartisan rescue brigade” shows.