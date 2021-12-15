Momentum grows for Senate to take up voting bills ahead of budget package

Senate Democrats are inching closer to pushing floor action on their sweeping safety net and climate package into 2022 amid growing momentum in the caucus to make a last-ditch attempt to pass voting rights legislation before the end of the year.

In a sign of the shifting mood, one of the top progressive voices on Capitol Hill who's been leading the charge for much of this year to get President Joe Biden's economic agenda enacted suggested maybe it was time to change gears.

"Obviously voting rights have got to be dealt with immediately,” Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters Wednesday. “I would like to see a Build Back Better bill move as quickly as possible, but if we can't deal with that right now, it's a lot more important that we deal with the voting rights issue."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal also noted the "intensifying focus" on prioritizing voting rights legislation over the spending package. "We may not be able to do both, but certainly we should have votes and we should do at least one,” the Connecticut Democrat said.

A month ago as the House passed its $2.2 trillion version of the social safety net and climate budget reconciliation package, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer set a Christmas deadline for the Senate to follow suit.