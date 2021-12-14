Senate passes $2.5T debt limit boost; House up next

Democrats as soon as Tuesday night were poised to clear legislation to raise the statutory debt limit by $2.5 trillion, an amount intended to give the Treasury Department enough borrowing room to make it past the midterm elections and into 2023.

The Senate voted along party lines, 50-49, to send the measure to the House on Tuesday afternoon after adopting a motion to proceed by the same margin hours earlier. That motion triggered up to 10 hours of debate, equally divided between the parties, under the truncated process both parties agreed to previously. But both sides agreed to yield back chunks of their time to speed things up.

The House's timing was uncertain, but the measure was expected to clear late Tuesday night. The Rules Committee teed up the measure for an hour of debate, but the House had a packed agenda for the evening.

Votes were also lined up on a resolution to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress; legislation intended to combat Islamophobia and a measure to bar goods made with Uyghur forced labor in China’s northwest Xinjiang region.

Tidy conclusion

The Senate vote indicates this year's debt limit drama appears headed for a tidy conclusion after months of partisan fighting and uncertainty that rattled financial markets.