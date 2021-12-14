Optimism waning in Senate about budget reconciliation vote this month

Senate Democrats on Tuesday softened their optimism that their party’s sweeping safety net and climate spending and tax package will pass before Christmas, citing uncertainty about whether Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., is ready to support it and procedural steps that are far from complete.

“It's a tough timeline,” Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of Democratic leadership, said. “So we're still pushing forward. We have a lot of agreement. But, you know, if this is not done in the next two weeks, we'll come back in January and get it done.”

The House passed a $2.2 trillion version of the bill last month. Senate Democrats have released updated text for nine of their 12 committees that have jurisdiction over the package. The Energy and Natural Resources Committee that Manchin chairs is among the three committees that have not released text, along with Environment and Public Works and Judiciary.

Democrats and Republicans have held separate meetings with the Senate parliamentarian to discuss whether provisions are in compliance with the Byrd rule, which governs the types of policy changes that can be made through reconciliation.

But formal bipartisan arguments to the parliamentarian, known as the “Byrd bath,” have yet to begin, except for immigration language. Senators have yet to receive the parliamentarian’s decision on those provisions providing temporary work permits and deportation protections for undocumented immigrants, despite having presented their arguments over a week ago.