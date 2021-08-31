5 things to know about the voting rights bill named for John Lewis

A Democratic measure to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act is fueling an intense advocacy push, including high-profile marches over the weekend in Washington and other cities. Some of the bill’s provisions still remain little understood, however.

House Democrats last week passed the bill named to honor the late Rep. John Lewis, known as HR 4, on a party-line vote. But even before that, activists who support the legislation had turned their attention to the Senate and the filibuster that stands in the way of it going any further. Demonstrators in Washington over the weekend singled out West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and President Joe Biden, demanding they undo the Senate filibuster rule so the Senate’s Democratic majority could pass the bill without Republican votes.

The fight promises to rage into the fall, as conservatives ramp up their opposition and as voting rights activists push for the bill and another high-profile piece of Democrats’ agenda, a broader campaign finance and elections overhaul known as HR 1. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said voting rights would be a top priority when the chamber returns.

Here are five things to know about the legislation as the debate takes center stage in the Senate — and beyond the Capitol.

1. New preclearance formula

The chief aim of the bill is to bring back and update the Justice Department’s ability to preclear, or give the OK to, election law changes in jurisdictions that have a history of discriminatory voting practices against minority voters. Congress is responding to the Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which invalidated the mechanism the Justice Department had previously used, which was a provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.