Biden, Manchin singled out as voting rights rally demands end to filibuster

President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin were singled out Saturday by numerous civil rights leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus during a rally on the National Mall to demand the Senate pass legislation that could undo state laws that may make it harder for minorities to vote.

Among other measures, speakers called for the Senate to pass a bill approved in the House last week that is named in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. That bill, HR 4, would restore the Justice Department’s power to “preclear” laws that change voting procedures in many states. The department had that power under the 1965 Voting Rights Act, but lost it in a 2013 Supreme Court decision.

Activists participate in a march to call on the Senate to pass voting protection legislation in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The House bill faces a likely filibuster in the Senate. A companion measure called the For the People Act, or HR 1, that would overhaul voting, ethics and campaign finance laws, stalled in the chamber in June after a procedural vote to begin debate did not receive the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster.

Speakers on Saturday said they wanted passage of those bills and one giving statehood to Washington, D.C.

Shirley Thompson cools off in sprinklers at the National Museum of African American History and Culture during the march on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Biden has stopped short of endorsing calls to eliminate the filibuster and Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has said he would not vote to do so. Manchin did vote to begin debate on HR 1, but only because he said he wanted to propose changes. A list of things he said he would support are included in the John Lewis bill.