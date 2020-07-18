John Lewis, civil rights hero and ‘conscience of Congress,’ dies at 80

John Lewis, a civil rights icon who went on to a career of more than three decades in Congress as a Democrat representing Atlanta, died Friday night. He was 80 years old and was in treatment for pancreatic cancer.

He enjoyed near-universal respect on Capitol Hill as a hero of the movement that put in him the national spotlight at a young age. As a lawmaker, he was willing to wield that clout and made his arguments in the stark moral tones of the civil rights era, championing federal programs that advanced his notions of economic and social justice and earning him the moniker, the “conscience of Congress.”

Lewis burst on to the national spotlight as a civil rights leader in the 1960s. He organized sit-ins, boycotts and other nonviolent protests in the segregated South and was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders seeking to integrate interstate bus travel.

He helped form, and for several years led, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, a youth-driven fulcrum of the civil rights movement that focused on civil disobedience.

Lewis often referenced what his parents and grandparents told him — “Don’t get in trouble” — as he grew up in rural Alabama.

But his connection with Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders inspired a different mantra that he embodied fully throughout his life: good trouble. “Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” Lewis would say.