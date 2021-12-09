Expedited debt limit process, Medicare cuts delay bill advances

The Senate on Thursday cleared a big hurdle to raising the debt limit later this month, advancing a measure designed to end weeks of partisan brinkmanship that risked a financial crisis.

Senators voted 64-36 to limit debate on a bill that would carve out a temporary exemption to the chamber's 60-vote cloture threshold so Democrats can raise the nation's borrowing capacity with a simple majority in a subsequent bill expected by next week.

Final passage could come as early as Thursday afternoon if Republicans and Democrats are able to lock in a deal to yield back post-cloture time. Discussions were underway about holding a vote to clear the measure for President Joe Biden's signature around 5:30 p.m., according to a person familiar with the talks.

The government may be unable to meet all its financial obligations after Dec. 15 without lifting the statutory debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned.

The agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell frustrated nearly all House Republicans, only one of whom — retiring Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger — voted for the bill Tuesday.