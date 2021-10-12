Debt limit patch cleared for Biden, setting up year-end battle

The House cleared a temporary debt limit bill Tuesday that will buy lawmakers a little more time to negotiate a longer-term solution and potentially remove the threat of a self-inflicted economic calamity before the midterm elections next November.

Lawmakers voted 219-206 to adopt a rule for floor debate on unrelated legislation that "deemed" the Senate-passed debt limit bill as having cleared the House. That maneuver sent the bill, which would increase the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority by $480 billion to nearly $28.9 trillion, to President Joe Biden's desk where he's expected to sign it this week.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen had told lawmakers the agency wouldn't be able to meet all U.S. financial obligations starting shortly after Oct. 18 unless Congress took action. The new borrowing room is intended to last at least through early December, though some independent forecasters say it could give Treasury the ability to keep paying its bills in full through the end of this calendar year or perhaps slightly past the start of 2022.

The shaky agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., came together last week after months of partisan brinkmanship. The Senate passed the compromise bill on a 50-48 party-line vote Thursday after 11 Republicans voted for cloture, which requires at least 60 senators to advance the bill to final passage.

'Beyond the pale'

The "deem and pass" procedural tactic is not new, though it frustrated Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., who said Democrats using the maneuver on the debt limit bill was “beyond the pale.”