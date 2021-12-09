House ‘democracy’ bill would cap executive power, expand disclosure

Seeking to avoid a repeat of the scandal-plagued Trump presidency, House Democrats approved a bill almost entirely along party lines Thursday that would put new limits on executive branch power and subject presidential candidates to more disclosure.

Though many of the bill's provisions would now apply to President Joe Biden, a Democrat, every Republican but one in the House opposed it, with some urging their opponents to give up their obsession with former President Donald Trump.

The measure, dubbed the Protecting Our Democracy Act, would require presidents, vice presidents and anyone running for those offices from a major political party to disclose their tax returns. That’s something Trump never did, flouting a longstanding tradition. It also would toughen the fines for executive branch officials who violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits nearly all such employees from engaging in campaign activities in their official capacity.

Violations of the Hatch Act are not uncommon, and members of the Trump administration, notably counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, were found to have violated the law repeatedly. Former Democratic Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has also been deemed to have violated it.

The bill’s backers also say it would help shield federal government whistleblowers, insulate the Justice Department from political interference, strengthen congressional subpoena power and prohibit a president from giving self-pardons.