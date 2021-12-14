Under new Nevada map, a GOP wave could swamp all three Democrats

ANALYSIS — Democrats knew they were at a disadvantage this redistricting cycle because Republicans control the drawing of more House seats. And yet Democrats might have made their lives more difficult in Nevada, one of the few key states where they control the redistricting process.

This is the first time in 20 years that Nevada hasn’t gained a seat in reapportionment. The Silver State went from two to three seats in 2002 and three to four seats in 2012. With control of the state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, Democrats could effectively do as they please.

Democrats currently have a 3-to-1 advantage in the House delegation but came within 5 points of losing two of those seats in 2020. So Democrats went to the drawing board to shore up the 3rd and 4th districts by redistributing Democratic voters from the safely blue 1st District. That, however, now makes the 1st District vulnerable to a GOP takeover.

The final result is three competitive districts that Democrats could hold if the environment tracks the way Nevadans voted in 2020 — or lose in a good political environment for Republicans, like the one that saw a significant swing toward the GOP in Virginia and New Jersey last month.

Republicans need a net gain of just 5 seats nationwide to retake the House majority. And Democrats losing three seats in Nevada would likely signal a GOP wave.