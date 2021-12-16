Members of Congress play campaign pundit all the time. But are they any good at it?

A fundamental question in American politics is how someone can convince some of their neighbors and a whole lot of strangers to vote for them.

So whenever we sat down for our “Take Five” Q&A series this year with a member of Congress who had eked out a narrow win or flipped a seat, we included some version of that basic inquiry in the interviews.

The answers were often predictable — you need a great candidate (“y’know, like me,” implied) — and sometimes surprising, but we wondered: Were they any good?

To find out, Heard on the Hill asked a few campaign professionals.

Several trend lines emerged. In an era where seemingly everything is viewed through partisan lenses, party affiliation didn’t seem to influence anyone’s responses. Most focused on convincing voters they were all on the same side. “I really believe that voters want to hear from candidates who are asking to earn their vote or their trust,” said Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who chaired the DCCC during the 2016 and 2018 elections.