Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger is determined to ensure his department is not defined by the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection.

Since taking over a department hemorrhaging officers, consumed by low morale and criticized over its handling of the Capitol attack, Manger has sought to put it on a new trajectory.

He engages in ways his predecessors had not. Manger holds press briefings when notable incidents occur on Capitol grounds and communicates to the public what his department is doing and why.

In his days leading the Montgomery County Police Department, Manger would appear on the morning radio show “The Sports Junkies,” in one case to ask for the public’s help in a double homicide. One host referred to Manger as a “longtime buddy.” He also did video interviews with other outlets, including one about the body-worn camera program.

As violent internet chatter swirled in advance of a Sept. 18 protest for jailed Jan. 6 rioters, Manger made clear that his team was ready. That demonstration turned out to be sparsely attended, but officers were prepared, law enforcement partners were ready and Manger was a visible presence, walking the lines.