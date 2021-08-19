Local and federal law enforcement responded to a bomb threat near the Capitol on Thursday, sparking the evacuation of Hill staff across the complex and triggering reminders of the chaos of Jan. 6.

At a midday news conference, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said a man in a black truck drove onto a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and told an officer he had a bomb.

“The officer said [there] appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand,” Manger told reporters shortly after noon. Officers are “in communication with the suspect” and working to “peacefully resolve” the situation, he said, declining to provide further details.

A video on Facebook appeared to show a man inside a truck streaming the standoff in real time and referencing “a revolution.” Manger did not confirm the authenticity of that footage, but said “some information has been livestreamed.”

The situation began unfolding around 9:30 a.m., when Capitol Police announced officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the library, located at the corner of First Street Southeast and Independence Avenue. Law enforcement alerted staff in the Library of Congress’ Madison and Jefferson buildings to evacuate, along with House staff in the Cannon House Office Building.