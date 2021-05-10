Failure to communicate: The Capitol Police leadership gap on Jan. 6

On the morning of Jan. 6, as a group of Capitol Police officers was being briefed on what to expect before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, a captain told them to be on the lookout for a handful of people wanted for crimes from previous Make America Great Again protests.

The captain also discussed the Proud Boys, an extremist group that would play a substantial role in the violent insurrection, and advised that many people in the crowd could be armed.

But when asked what the response should be if the officers did encounter armed protesters, the captain’s reply was useless, according to one officer on duty that day.

“He said to ‘take appropriate police action,’ which is their catchall for ‘Do whatever you think is right’ or ‘We don’t know what to do.’ ‘It’s going to depend on the circumstances, but take appropriate police action,’” the officer told CQ Roll Call. “That scared me.”

When the captain did not elaborate, the officer interpreted that as “That’s the shut-up: ‘Take appropriate police action.’ Like, what does that mean in terms of thousands of people with guns at the Capitol?”