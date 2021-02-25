Acting Capitol Police chief downplays value of FBI warning about Jan. 6

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told House appropriators Thursday that although a communication breakdown kept her and other department leaders in the dark about an FBI warning of “war” at the Capitol, they would not have changed the security posture leading up to the Jan. 6 attack even if they had seen the message.

The intelligence from the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Va., was emailed to a Capitol Police lieutenant in the department’s Protective and Intelligence Operations unit on Jan. 5.

“That information was not then forwarded any further up the chain,” Pittman said.

Before Pittman ascended to chief on Jan. 8, she was assistant chief of protective and intelligence operations, a position with oversight of the police force's Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division, which partners with security and law enforcement agencies about potential threats to Congress.

Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan was floored.