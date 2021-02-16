Lawmakers, Capitol Police Board unmoved by union no confidence vote

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman and six other top officials received votes of no confidence from the department union regarding their ability to lead the department after the Jan. 6 insurrection, but lawmakers and the Capitol Police Board have yet to signal what comes next.

Of the 657 Capitol Police officers who voted, 611, or 92 percent, voted no confidence in Pittman, who succeeded former Chief Steven Sund when he resigned on Jan. 8.

The rest of the leadership all received no confidence votes: Assistant Chief Chad Thomas (96 percent), acting Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher (84 percent), Deputy Chief Timothy Bowen (85 percent), Deputy Chief Jeffrey Pickett (91 percent) and Deputy Chief Eric Waldow (64 percent).

Waldow’s leadership was previously scrutinized in a 2019 sexual discrimination trial regarding the termination of former Officer Chrisavgi Sourgoutsis. Waldow admitted in federal court that he failed to follow department rules when he recommended that Sourgoutsis be fired without meeting with her or consulting her supervisor.

Captain Ben Smith, who was on a separate ballot just for officers at the Capitol Division, received a no confidence vote of 97 percent, according to Capitol Police Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou. There are more than 1,000 officers in the union, according to Papathanasiou. A Capitol Police human capital plan shows 1,879 total sworn officers as of September 2020.