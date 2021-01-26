Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman on Tuesday apologized to Congress and acknowledged her department’s failure to adequately act on intelligence before a violent mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists infiltrated the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Pittman, who took over the force when former Chief Steven Sund resigned on Jan. 8, said in a statement to the House Appropriations Committee that the Capitol Police knew by Jan. 4 that the event would pose a security threat unlike any protests in 2020.

“We knew that militia groups and white supremacists organizations would be attending,” Pittman said in her prepared statement. “We also knew that some of these participants were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target.”

Appropriators who fund the Capitol Police are now asking why the intelligence that Pittman cited was not used to better protect the Capitol on the day of the riot.

“But the real question is, you know, why was that intelligence not acted upon? So now we know they had it. We know they apologized, but we want to know why it wasn’t acted upon,” Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, said during a news conference.