Capitol Police watchdog flags training contractor’s use of Nazi-adjacent symbols

Capitol Police spent $90,075 of taxpayer dollars in 2018 and 2019 to train its specialized Containment Emergency Response Team with Northern Red Inc., a company that publicly displays symbols often associated with the white supremacist movement.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton discovered the symbols as part of his review into the Jan. 6 insurrection and has recommended the department “review the appropriateness of utilizing Northern Red, Inc. for further training,” according to an advisory report shared with acting Chief Yogananda Pittman and other department officials.

CQ Roll Call obtained a copy of that report, which has not been publicly released.

Northern Red’s website and Facebook page prominently display the Devil’s Guard Patch, which stems from a 1971 novel titled “Devil’s Guard,” which has been described as “overly sympathetic to the Nazis, especially the SS.”

Northern Red’s company logo includes a combination of two Nordic runes (symbols) — Othala and Tyr — both of which are listed on the Anti-Defamation League’s website as hate symbols. Another Northern Red logo, Thor’s Hammer, is also listed as a hate symbol.