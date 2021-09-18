Low turnout, low drama mark rally for jailed pro-Trump rioters

The “Justice for J6” rally to advocate the release of jailed pro-Trump insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 lacked much drama Saturday. Only a small number of protesters showed up, matched by a heavy media and law enforcement presence.

Demonstrators came out on a muggy day in less than droves to a sleepy Capitol complex shrouded in a black security fence and a large law enforcement footprint, with members of the media appearing to rival the protesting crowd in size. Capitol Police put the turnout at the protest area at approximately 400 to 450 people.

Unlike Jan. 6, Saturday’s rally, which took place near the Capitol Reflecting Pool and lasted just over an hour, was not marred by violence. Capitol Police tweeted that one man armed with a knife was arrested on a weapons violation.

“What I’m asking you to do is to take your anger and channel it into something productive,” rally architect Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee, said onstage as he closed the event. He encouraged the protestors to volunteer with his organization, Look Ahead America, and work to “fix our election system.”

“This is about disparate treatment of the nonviolent people,” said Braynard, who has promulgated former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Braynard took a jab at the heavy police presence Saturday, but also thanked the officers ringing the Capitol. “A little bit of overkill, but, look, I respect it.”