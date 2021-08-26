Officer who fired fatal shot says Ashli Babbitt posed a threat to House members

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to break into the Speaker's Lobby near the House floor on Jan. 6 said in a television interview Thursday he was yelling at the mob to "get back" and "stop" and fired when those commands were not followed.

"She was posing a threat to United States House of Representatives," Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd told NBC's Lester Holt.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and QAnon follower, was part of a mob that was trying to get into the Speaker's Lobby, an area with direct access to the House floor that is off limits to the general public. Supporters of former President Donald Trump, and Trump himself, have questioned her shooting.

As Babbitt was climbing through a broken window, Byrd fired one round from his pistol, hitting Babbitt in the left shoulder. Babbitt, 35, was taken to Washington Hospital Center, where she died. She was not armed.

