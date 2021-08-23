The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot as she was trying to breach the Speaker’s Lobby through a broken window has been cleared by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility and will not face disciplinary action.

The Capitol Police, which did not identify the male lieutenant citing threats he and his family have received, said in a statement Monday that it “determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury.”

The Department of Justice announced in April that it would not criminally charge the officer.

Babbitt’s death has been cast by some House Republicans, such as Arizona’s Paul Gosar, as a sort of cover-up. Gosar has sought to publicly identify the officer who fatally shot Babbitt.

Former President Donald Trump said in an Aug. 11 statement that he had spoken with Babbitt’s family to offer condolences. Trump said Babbitt was “murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun. We know who he is.”