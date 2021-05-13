House GOP flocks to police event one day after members question Jan. 6 actions

The day after some House Republicans recast Jan. 6 rioters as victims, called into question a Capitol Police officer’s line-of-duty death and criticized the actions of a Capitol Police officer who justifiably shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, the conference’s leader did not push back on those members and their positions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — fresh off a “Back the Blue Bike Tour” ride with members and police — stood with acting Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher of the Capitol Police in the background and defended Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who was also in attendance at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“With all due respect, I was right here with Congressman Clyde laying a wreath for a fallen officer outside of his district,” McCarthy said when asked about the comments of Clyde, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., at a hearing Wednesday.

Asked another time about those members downplaying the Capitol attack, McCarthy did not address the members, only the rioters.

“What happened on the sixth was atrocious,” the Californian Republican said. “When I look at the rioters that came in, those people should be held accountable to the rule of law and that’s exactly what’s happening.”