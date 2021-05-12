At hearing, Republicans recast Jan. 6 rioters as victims

Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar questions former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen as he testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Less than an hour after Republicans ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her role in conference leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump, House Republicans sought to recast the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, with the rioters now assuming the role of victims.

Wednesday’s House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing featured testimony from former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who were in office on Jan. 6, along with Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., argued that there was something untoward about federal law enforcement seeking the public’s help in tracking down individuals for whom there’s photo and video evidence of potential violations of federal law.

“Outright propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law-abiding U.S. citizens, especially Trump voters. The FBI is fishing through homes of veterans and citizens with no criminal record and restricting the liberties of individuals that have never been accused of a crime,” Gosar said. “Mr. Biden calls Jan. 6 the worst attack since the Civil War. A president was impeached for his alleged role in that riot.”

The rioters were sent with Trump’s exhortations to “fight like hell” to disrupt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on that day. The Capitol was never breached during the Civil War as it was on Jan. 6.