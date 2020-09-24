Exclusive: Capitol Police disciplinary reports show pattern of misconduct

A male Capitol Police officer allegedly used the department’s computer to solicit sex on Craigslist, send sexually explicit emails and attempt to buy an illicit drug from Qatar, according to filings in one officer’s gender discrimination lawsuit that summarizes internal department documents.

Another male officer allegedly stored sex toys in his Capitol Police vehicle, photographed himself masturbating, and took photos of a handcuffed, partially nude woman in the back of the car, the lawsuit states. A male commander allegedly asked a female subordinate to have sex with him in his hotel room.

The officers all received some form of punishment, described by an expert on police conduct as light. None of them were demoted or fired.

These are among numerous examples provided by the department of male officer misconduct outlined in publicly available court filings from an ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit filed in 2016 by officer Jodi Breiterman, who has argued she has been unfairly punished for her own misconduct.

The allegations have sparked little action so far from Congress, which oversees the Capitol Police and allocates taxpayer funds for its operations. The force is charged with protecting Congress, including lawmakers, employees, visitors and facilities. A review by the department’s inspector general of disciplinary procedures, requested by a House committee, is ongoing.