A federal judge has found that the Capitol Police did not engage in unlawful gender discrimination against veteran officer Jodi Breiterman when it suspended and demoted her from the rank of sergeant.

District of Columbia District Court Judge Timothy Kelly granted the Capitol Police summary judgment in a Sept. 4 order, meaning Breiterman lost her case before even reaching trial but can appeal the decision.

“Neither Breiterman’s purported comparator evidence nor evidence of alleged procedural irregularities in the USCP process suffices to cast doubt on USCP’s asserted legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for placing her on administrative leave and then demoting her: that she committed a violation of USCP rules that called into question her ability to continue as a supervisor, especially when coupled with her substantial disciplinary history,” Kelly wrote.

He also granted summary judgment to the Capitol Police on two retaliation claims: one under the First Amendment and one under the Congressional Accountability Act.

Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police, when asked for a comment, said, “Not at this time.”