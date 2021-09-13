Capitol Police briefs leaders on Sept. 18 rally prep

A fence surrounding the Capitol Building will go up Friday, ahead of the Justice for J6 rally to support imprisoned pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker said after a briefing Monday with congressional leaders and Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

“I’m reasonably concerned,” Walker said about Saturday's rally.

The briefing, which included Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was “outstanding” and all participants were attentive, Walker said.

Schumer said he came out of the briefing feeling that the Capitol Police department is prepared for Sept. 18. “They seemed very, very well prepared, much better prepared than before Jan. 6, and I think they’re ready for whatever might happen,” Schumer told reporters.

Capitol Police intelligence shows violent rhetoric is ramping up online ahead of the Sept. 18 rally. Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee and executive director of Look Ahead America, is orchestrating the event.