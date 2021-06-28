Spending bill report would overhaul Capitol Police

The House’s $4.8 billion fiscal 2022 draft Legislative Branch bill and accompanying report seek to implement several changes at the Capitol Police department and remove statues of people in the Capitol who were part of the Confederacy or were otherwise white supremacists.

The report, released Monday ahead of the Appropriations Committee markup on Tuesday, would instruct the Capitol Police, which would receive $603.9 million in fiscal 2022, to make its arrest data more user-friendly, require newly promoted supervisors to undergo enhanced leadership development and provide a plan to have all department employees maintain a security clearance and be subject to continuous vetting.

Further, it would require the department to report to Congress on the breadth of training programs the Capitol Police uses that focus on racial profiling, implicit bias, procedural justice, use of force and preventing excessive use of force.

Capitol Police’s information sharing with the public is limited. The department, as a part of the legislative branch, is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act and is not required to comply with document requests from the press or the public. Arrest reports are disclosed on a weekly basis and not easy to navigate or analyze because they are not searchable or sortable. Inspector general reports compiled by the department’s oversight official, Michael A. Bolton, are not made available to the public.

The report stops short of calling for the department to be bound by the Freedom of Information Act. Instead, it would direct the Capitol Police “to develop a policy and procedure for the sharing of information that follows the spirit of the Freedom of Information Act.”