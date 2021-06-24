House Legislative Branch spending bill advances

The House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday approved by voice vote its fiscal 2022 appropriations bill providing $4.8 billion in funding, sending it to the full committee for consideration.

The measure includes significant boosts for the beleaguered Capitol Police force, the Members' Representational Allowance and the Architect of the Capitol.

Capitol Police would receive $603.9 million, an $88.4 million increase over the $515.5 million the department got in fiscal 2021. Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro emphasized the measure is not a substitute for the $1.9 billion security supplemental funding bill that narrowly passed the House, 213-212, void of any Republican votes.

The emergency supplemental—which includes funding for equipment, trauma support, intelligence operations and money to backfill overtime — has yet to be voted on by the Senate.

"Let me be clear, this bill is not a substitute for the desperately needed supplemental, and I renew my call for the Senate to act on the bill that we sent over," the Connecticut Democrat said.