Capitol Police could run out of funds over August recess

The Capitol Police will run out of funding in August if lawmakers don’t approve a supplemental spending bill before then, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy.

The Vermont Democrat released a statement Monday calling on Republicans to begin serious negotiations on a spending package to stave off what could become a security nightmare for the Capitol complex and the police officers who kept lawmakers alive during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“For 32 days, Senate Republicans have refused to join bipartisan negotiations to address these urgent security needs, and now the Capitol Police risks running out of funding this summer,” he said.

If the Republicans and Democrats can’t come to agreement on a security spending package, Leahy said the Capitol Police will “deplete salaries funds by early August” and that it would be forced to continue delaying the purchase of “critical equipment, like respirators, ballistic helmets, and other protective and civil disturbance hard gear.”

Leahy also said the department has delayed training sessions and wellness programs meant to address mental health following the attacks on the Capitol complex this year.