$1.9B Capitol security bill passes House, bipartisan talks likely

The House passed a $1.9 billion spending bill Thursday that Democrats hoped would pay for bills incurred since the Jan. 6 insurrection, bolster the Capitol’s police force and improve the complex’s security.

The 213-212 vote was mostly along party lines with three Democrats voting against the bill, three voting present and no Republicans voting in favor. The Senate will likely rewrite the bill amid objections from Republicans as well as the top Democrat on that chamber’s Appropriations committee.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told reporters that she didn't feel Democratic leaders sufficiently explained how it would increase security.

"To be honest, we have not really been made to understand how the money will actually increase the safety … and I could just not justify this vote," she told reporters.

Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Ayanna S. Pressley, D-Mass., also voted against approval. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted present.