Iron Dome funds may hitch a ride on Capitol security supplemental

Additional funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system could get wrapped into a stalled Capitol Hill security spending bill as Democrats and Republicans look for a way forward on both matters in the Senate.

A Senate Democratic aide, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations, said Democrats' goal for the security bill is to create a bipartisan Senate alternative to the measure that barely passed the House on a party-line vote last month. Adding money for the Iron Dome system could be a way to satisfy Republicans following an expected Israeli government request for up to $1 billion.

Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, was expected to ask for the money during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was in Jerusalem earlier this week meeting with Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's tenure appears at an end after a new coalition government to oust the 12-year incumbent reached an agreement Wednesday, though the deal still needs the Israeli parliament's approval.

Graham, the top Senate Republican on the State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, told reporters in Jerusalem he expected broad bipartisan support for the request though he didn't offer a timeline or details. President Joe Biden has pledged to "replenish" Iron Dome, which has repelled thousands of rockets from Gaza and other places, but the administration hasn't offered further details.

The issue is developing by the hour, according to the Senate Democratic aide.