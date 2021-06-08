Capitol Police riot control unit did not plan for the violence of Jan. 6

On the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the Capitol Police’s riot control unit did not anticipate any mass arrests and viewed counterprotesters — rather than the pro-Trump mob itself — as a major threat, according to an internal planning document obtained by CQ Roll Call.

A joint Senate committee on Tuesday released a report detailing the disconnect between the department’s intelligence division and internal and external law enforcement in the run-up to the violent insurrection that occurred when Congress met to tabulate Electoral College results.

But the Jan. 5 planning memo from the Civil Disturbance Unit, referenced in that Senate report but not yet released publicly, includes even more details on the miscalculations made by the Capitol Police in the days leading up to the assault on the heart of American democracy.

The department issued a wide-ranging response that largely cast aspersions on the memo.

The CDU memo references a mass arrest contingency plan if there were over 20 arrests — arrestees were to be taken to a mass arrest site maintained by the Capitol Police — but makes clear that would likely be unnecessary.