The Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police departments received three separate notifications of an FBI report warning of violence at the Capitol the day before the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday.

Wray said the two departments received the situational information report warning of “war” at the complex via an email to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, a verbal notification through a command post briefing and a post on a law enforcement portal.

“Now again, the information was raw. It was unverified,” Wray said. “In a perfect world, we would have taken longer to be able to figure out whether it was reliable, but we made the judgment.”

Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee he didn’t see the report — prepared by the bureau’s Norfolk, Va., field office — until after the Capitol attack but it was handled according to the agency’s regular procedures.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman testified last week that her department received the email on Jan. 5 but did not mention the other avenues of communication that Wray cited.