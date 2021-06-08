Senate report details Capitol Police failures leading up to Jan. 6

A joint Senate committee report has found that the Capitol Police intelligence units failed to communicate the full scope of the threat information they had and that the department was not adequately prepared to prevent or respond to a looming security threat on Jan. 6, which contributed to the breaching of the Capitol.

The bipartisan report released by the top Republican and Democrat on both the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee offers a set of findings over the course of more than 100 pages that describes a department falling short of its mission to protect the legislative branch.

The Capitol Police’s lead intelligence unit — the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division, which was overseen by acting Chief Yogananda Pittman leading up to and including the mob attack on Jan. 6 — was aware of the potential for violence in the days and weeks ahead of the pro-Donald Trump insurrection and obtained information from several sources about violent threats targeting Congress’ joint session to tabulate the electoral votes and against the Capitol itself.

Despite this knowledge, the intelligence division “failed to fully incorporate this information into all of its internal assessments about January 6 and the Joint Session. As a result, critical information regarding threats of violence was not shared with USCP’s own officers and other law enforcement partners,” the report states.

This disconnect is highlighted by comparing the intelligence division’s “special event” assessments from December for the joint session.