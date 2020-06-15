Capitol Police, a department shrouded in secrecy

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for an overhaul of law enforcement practices following the police killing of George Floyd, but those same lawmakers who want accountability and transparency nationwide aren’t taking a stance on whether their own department, the Capitol Police, should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act. As a part of the legislative branch, the department remains exempt from the law.

House and Senate Democrats rolled out an expansive criminal justice bill on June 8 to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct in court, improve transparency through data collection and upgrade police training and policies.

Their legislation would, in part, create a national police misconduct registry, maintained by the Justice Department, that would be made public. It would also mandate state and local law enforcement agencies to report use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, religion and age.

A Senate charge to revamp policing is being spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican.

Despite the public outcry for more transparency, none of the lawmakers who serve on committees whose jurisdiction includes the Capitol Police said the force charged with protecting and securing Congress should be subject to the 1966 Freedom of Information Act that requires federal agencies to disclose a large amount of government information to the public.