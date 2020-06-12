Campus Notebook: How many complaints have been filed against Capitol Police officers?

There were 727 complaints lodged against the Capitol Police over a three-year span from 2017 through 2019, according to a summary of internal affairs investigations by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The Capitol Police force has approximately 2,000 sworn officers and has seen the number of complaints fluctuate from 246 in 2017 to 253 in 2018 and 228 in 2019. Of those complaints, 151 were sustained in 2017, 128 in 2018 and 137 in 2019.

“The total number of ‘sustained charges’ refers to the number of allegations, following a thorough Office of Professional Responsibility investigation, internal review, and employee appeal process that were upheld,” Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said.

The number of sworn officers at the Capitol Police is approximate because, Malecki, when asked for the figures, gave the combined number of sworn and civilian employees, which is 2,300. Capitol Police union head Gus Papathanasiou estimates the number of sworn officers at around 2,000; a former House Administration aide said the number is about 1,900.

The majority of complaints against the Capitol Police were generated either internally or from the public. For example, in 2019, there were 188 internal complaints and 33 citizen complaints, a trend that aligns with prior years. Complaints are referred to as “cases” by the Capitol Police. Other sources of complaints are anonymous complaints and referrals from outside law enforcement.