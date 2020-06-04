Capitol Police sex discrimination lawsuit proceeds with retaliation claim

A lawsuit involving a female Capitol Police officer who says she was dismissed from the department’s K-9 unit training course because of her sex and disability will proceed with a retaliation claim as well, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson denied the Capitol Police’s request to dismiss the retaliation claim on May 30, calling the allegation of retaliation “plausible.”

Les Alderman, an attorney for the female officer, Mauricia Van Meter, applauded Jackson’s decision.

“We’re happy that the case can now advance, and we’re happy that Officer Van Meter can now explore all of the possible motivations behind her removal from the K-9 training course,” Alderman told CQ Roll Call.

Van Meter, a veteran officer, alleges that her training supervisor, Sgt. Anthony Phelps, said — during the third week of the 14-week training program — that he would fail her. Phelps dismissed Van Meter from the program in week 11, despite her completing the required tests to continue. Van Meter was the sole female candidate in her training program, which began in August 2017 and consisted of four new K-9 officer candidates. Phelps did not tell the male officers he would fail them, according to the lawsuit.