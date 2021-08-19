At the Races: So much for infrastructure week

Most unforgettable campaign moment: When Conway was just starting out in her career, she landed a job at a small fundraising firm for Senate Republicans as just one of three employees. Before long, she was sitting with senators making fundraising calls. “The first person I ever sat in one of those little tiny, maybe 5-by-5, maybe 6-by-6, rooms to make fundraising phone calls at the National Republican Senatorial Committee was with John McCain. … I spent hours and hours and hours in that tiny room with John over the next few years, and really learning politics, in a way that growing up in a small town, doing undergrad, getting your master’s — it’s just not the same. And to be able to sit in the room with someone like John McCain, seeing the good, the bad and the ugly and really understand what it’s supposed to be to be a public servant, I’ll just never forget how truly passionate he was, and also how funny he was. … You could disagree with John, but … at some point, he was going to say something where you couldn’t help but laugh, bring [you] back to the human side of it. And I’ll never forget that. It really set me up for my entire career, and how to be able to disagree with people, but not be disagreeable, understanding that at the end of the day, it is really all about people.”

Biggest campaign regret: Conway described the record number of GOP women elected in 2020 as the “high point” of her career. “But I immediately go back to the ones we left on the field,” she said, thinking specifically about candidates such as Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, who came close to unseating Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, and Esther Joy King, who ran a competitive race against Bustos in Illinois. Both candidates are running in 2022. “I’m not a Debbie Downer by nature, but I just think, as much progress as we’ve made, there’s still so much that’s yet to be done,” Conway said. “And there were limited resources that went towards the women — certainly a lot more in 2020 than there ever had been in the past, but not nearly as much as went to the guys. … I regret not having been able to get these other women on the radar screen. And it’s especially true in primaries.” While the focus in 2022 is on reelecting women who flipped seats in 2020, Conway also said, “I’m really going to double down on when there’s somebody that I think people really need to be paying attention to, to really keep screaming it until people pay attention.”

Unconventional wisdom: “Coming out of 2018, for our Republican women, there were two things: One, they were inspired, no doubt, by the success of the Democratic women,” Conway said. “In terms of Trump, Republican women realized that there was no longer this exact formula to run for office. … One of the reasons why Republican women have not been well represented in Congress is because there had been this notion that you had to wait your turn, or you needed a certain résumé — you needed to have been on your city council, state rep, state senator, a mayor. And more often than not, those positions were held by guys. There was always a guy in line for the seat. … And a lot of the Democratic women who won in 2018 were not coming from elected office. Some did, but certainly not all. And it just broke a lot of the stereotypes about what it looks like to run. … It’s a trend that hasn’t really been covered because it seems obvious. But for so many years, I’ve been asked, ‘Why aren’t there more Republican women serving in the House and the Senate?’ And that’s really been it — it’s the breaking of that chain of succession. And that’s critically important.”

Coming up

Trump is heading back to Alabama for a rally on Saturday, which coincides with the state GOP’s summer meeting. The rally is set for 7 p.m. at York Family Farms in Cullman. State GOP Chairman John Wahl noted in a statement announcing the rally that the event is set in the 4th District, which Trump won by the largest margin of any district in the country. We’ll be watching to see if Trump mentions the congressman from the neighboring 5th District, GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, whom the former president has endorsed in the state’s open Senate race.