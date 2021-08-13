10 House districts that are sure to change after census release

Texas’ 22nd District will look almost nothing like it does now after redistricting in the next few months.

The Houston-area district represented by freshman Republican Troy Nehls grew by more than 200,000 people since lawmakers drew the state’s maps in 2010 and is now home to 972,000, according to 2020 census results released Thursday. Almost every district in the country will change somewhat as a result of in-state population shifts, and the average congressional district will get larger by population.

Some districts, however, stand out by how much their populations grew or declined.

That’s especially true for those in states that are gaining or losing congressional seats following the reapportionment of the 435-member House. Texas gets two new seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose a seat.

Initial demographic data provided by the Census Bureau showed that the fastest growth over the past decade came from metropolitan areas, with larger counties tending to gain people while smaller counties were more likely to see losses.