State redistricting can start with new census data, but litigation looms

The Census Bureau kicked off a shortened redistricting season Thursday with the release of detailed mapmaking data from last year’s count, as most states across the country scramble to finish their maps in time for next year’s midterm elections.

A handful of states, including Ohio and Colorado, face redistricting deadlines before the end of September. Others, like Texas, will have to draw their maps in a special legislative session.

Those mapmakers will be working with the most diverse data ever, as demographers redesigned questions to determine how Americans identify themselves. The Hispanic or Latino population grew to 18.7 percent, or 62.1 million, of the 331 million population, and the Black, Asian and mixed race population grew as well. The U.S. white-alone population fell below 60 percent for the first time in the nation’s history.

The population nationally grew by 7.4 percent, the smallest growth rate since the 1930s. People identifying as white alone declined nationally by 8.6 percent over the past decade, and Illinois, Michigan and West Virginia all lost population overall, along with Puerto Rico.

The data also shows an acceleration of population growth in the nation’s cities and suburbs. Population growth was “almost entirely in metro areas,” according to Marc J. Perry, a senior demographer in the agency’s population division.