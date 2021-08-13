Nine centrist House Democrats threaten to oppose budget without infrastructure

All nine members except for Bourdeaux had signed a letter sent to Pelosi on Tuesday with a less threatening request for a standalone vote on the infrastructure bill, “without regard to other legislation.” Nevada Rep. Susie Lee had signed that letter but did not sign onto the latest missive.

Pelosi has repeatedly said she would not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor until the Senate passes the implementing reconciliation bill, which would follow the instructions laid out in the budget and is not expected to be ready for floor action until late September at the earliest.

“I am not freelancing. This is the consensus,” Pelosi said on a Democratic Caucus call Wednesday, after the group's initial letter pushing for a vote on the infrastructure bill. “The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills.”

The Senate adopted the budget resolution early Wednesday on a 50-49, party-line vote, but the House also needs to adopt it to formally start the reconciliation process that allows the Senate to pass economic legislation with 51 votes instead of the usual 60 needed to cut off debate.

The budget vote in the Senate came after the chamber passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday on a 69-30 vote.