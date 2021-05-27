At the Races: Policing persists as campaign issue

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

This week marked one year since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. On Capitol Hill, talks continue on a bill to overhaul policing, and the issue is still playing out on the campaign trail.

DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said the anniversary of Floyd’s murder was “an urgent reminder that we all must continue working as hard as we can to pass the reforms that will prevent more tragic deaths.” But the issue is a complicated one for vulnerable House Democrats, who’ve said GOP attacks accusing them of wanting to “defund the police” hurt their campaigns in 2020. Two Democrats in competitive seats, Maine’s Jared Golden and Wisconsin’s Ron Kind, voted against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March.

Republican state Sen. Mark Moores is trying to leverage the “defund the police” issue in next week’s special election in New Mexico’s 1st District, Politico reports. National Republican groups have so far stayed out of the race, likely due to the district’s blue lean. But Democrats are giving a last-minute boost to their nominee, state Rep. Melanie Stansbury. President Joe Biden endorsed Stansbury this week. And later today, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is traveling to Albuquerque to kick off a canvassing event.

While next week could provide some clues as to whether Democrats are struggling to respond to “defund the police” attacks, it’s also difficult to draw too many conclusions from special elections, which typically have lower turnout. In other words, as you dissect next week’s results, keep in mind that special elections are still special.