Val Demings plans Senate run against Marco Rubio

Florida Democratic Rep. Val B. Demings, a former police chief whose profile grew as an impeachment prosecutor, is planning to run for Senate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a Demings adviser confirmed Tuesday.

The adviser said a formal announcement was coming soon. Demings had been weighing a run for governor or Senate, and recently told CQ Roll Call she would not wait for the state’s new congressional map to make her decision. Her plans to run for Senate were first reported by Politico.

A national Democratic operative with knowledge of the party’s strategy on Senate races also confirmed that she was strongly considering a run for Senate.

“Val is an impressive and formidable candidate whose potential entrance would make the race against Rubio highly competitive,” the operative said.