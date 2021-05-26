Marie Newman accused of bribing potential primary opponent not to run

Rep. Marie Newman persuaded a potential primary opponent not to run against her by offering him a six-figure job in her congressional office upon her victory, a contract the Illinois Democrat violated, a lawsuit filed by Iymen Chehade alleges.

“In an effort to induce Chehade not to run against her in the primary, Newman offered Chehade employment as Foreign Policy Advisor and Legislative or District Director,” the lawsuit states.

Chehade alleges that he and Newman entered into an employment contract in December of 2018 that said if Newman won her congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd District, Chehade would be hired in her office and paid a salary “of no less than between $135,000 and $140,000 per year.”

Newman won the primary in March 2020 but later told Chehade she did not plan to fulfill the contract, according to the lawsuit. The agreement would have also given Chehade a minimum of three weeks vacation and Newman would have had to try to provide Chehade a private office if possible.

The lawsuit, which was first filed in January in Cook County, Ill., Circuit Court, was subsequently filed in February in the Northern District of Illinois, a federal court. The Washington Free Beacon has reported on the lawsuit. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics.