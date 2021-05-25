A little more than six months ago, on Nov. 16, I wrote a column entitled “A country in a whole lot of trouble.” That was less than two weeks after Election Day. Since then, things have deteriorated.

I suppose if you are a Democrat, a progressive or a Trump-hater, you can still comfort yourself with the idea that the country rejected Donald Trump, along with his narcissism and authoritarianism.

Yes, the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress can expose the Trump camarilla, restore long-held norms and remind both Republicans and Democrats what the rule of law looks like. Americans can start coming together, even if sharp differences on economic and social policy remain.

But don’t kid yourself.

Since that column, the Capitol was attacked and defiled by Trump-fueled rioters on Jan. 6, with members from both parties (including the sitting vice president) threatened.